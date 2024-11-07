NTA releases fresh advisory for JEE main 2025 applicants: How to do Aadhaar authentication?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE 2025 application registration is underway.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for the aspirants preparing to appear in the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2025. Registration for the JEE Main 2025 is underway. The online procedure requires candidates to complete Aadhaar authentication by providing their details using the Aadhaar card. However, certain candidates face errors while completing the Aadhaar authentication due to a mismatch in their names in class 10 and Aadhaar. For a smooth online application process, the testing agency has shared the guidelines for the aspirants who face difficulty in Aadhaar authentication due to a name mismatch.

JEE Main 2025 application form: What to do if you face difficulties with Aadhaar authentication?

To solve this problem, the testing agency has made some changes to the JEE Main 2025 application form to assist candidates in completing their forms. The testing agency has listed some steps to streamline the process.

If a candidate receives a pop-up after selecting 'confirm name as per Aadhaar' the candidate should close the pop-up.

On closing the pop-up box, a new window will appear on the screen to proceed with Aadhaar authentication. In this step, candidates must enter their name exactly as it appears on their Aadhaar Card.

Both the name on the educational certificate and Aadhaar card will be captured during this process, allowing the candidate to continue with the application form.

When will JEE Main 2025 exam be conducted?

The JEE Main January 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 22 to January 31. The admit cards for the examination will be issued three days before the start date. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates preparing for the exam can submit their applications before November 22. The applications will be accepted until 11.50 PM on that date.

