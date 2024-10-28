Monday, October 28, 2024
     
NTA begins online registration for JEE Mains 2025 January session

The NTA has opened online registrations for JEE Mains 2025, with applications due by November 22, and exams scheduled from January 22 to January 31.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2024 21:12 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FILE Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online registration process for the January session of JEE Mains 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit applications is November 22, with submissions accepted until 11:50 PM on that date.

In addition to the application process, the NTA has released the official information bulletin, which includes the examination dates. According to the schedule, the JEE Mains 2025 exams will take place from January 22 to January 31. The admit cards for the examination will be issued three days prior to the start date. Candidates will need to use their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to download the admit cards.

The JEE Mains 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Exam Pattern for JEE Mains 2025

The NTA has also outlined the exam pattern and timings for both shifts. For Paper 1 and Paper 2, Section A will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while Section B will include questions requiring numerical answers. Both sections will feature negative marking for incorrect responses.

How to Apply for JEE Mains 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:

  1. Visit the official website.
  2. Click on the link for the JEE Mains 2025 session.
  3. Fill out the application form.
  4. Submit the completed application.
  5. Finally, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

With the registration now open, candidates are encouraged to complete their applications promptly to ensure they are prepared for the upcoming examinations.

 

 

