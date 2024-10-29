JEE Main 2025: What changes have been made to next year's engineering entrance exam? | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main 2025 session 1 application form out, check what changes have been made to next year's exam.

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the information bulletin for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 on its website. With this release, the testing agency has announced new changes for next year's engineering entrance exam. Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2025 should be aware of these changes before applying and sitting for the examination.

What changes have been made to next year's Engineering Entrance Exam?

According to the information bulletin, the NTA has revamped the tie-breaking rules and removed certain application and age criteria. Under the revised guidelines, the age of candidates and their application numbers will no longer be considered when resolving ties. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their current ranks. If ties still persist, candidates will be assigned the same ranks.

JEE Main 2025: Here's Revised- tie-breaking rules

The testing agency has revised the tie-breaking rules for the candidates who get the same marks ahead of the JEE Main 2025 exam. Here are the revised tie-breaking rules.

1. A higher NTA score in Mathematics.

2. A higher NTA score in Physics.

3. A higher NTA score in Chemistry.

4. A lower ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers across all subjects in the test.

5. A lower ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Mathematics.

6. A lower ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Physics.

7. A lower ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Chemistry.

8. If a tie still persists, candidates will be awarded the same rank.

JEE Main 2025: No more optional questions in Section B

The testing agency has also discontinued the optional question part from section B. Now, the candidates will have to compulsorily answer all the questions. Section B will carry only five questions per subject and candidates will be required to attempt all five questions, without any options for selection in JEE Main 2025 in paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2 A (BArch) and paper 2 B (B Planning).

JEE Main 2025: Official Schedule

NTA commenced the online application procedure for the JEE Main 2025 January Session exam on October 28. The last date to submit an application is November 22, with submissions accepted until 11.50 PM on that date.

The JEE Main January 2025 exam will take place from January 22 to January 31. The admit cards for the examination will be issued three days before the start date. Candidates will need to use their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to download the admit cards. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2025: Important Instructions

Candidates applying for JEE Main 2025 session 1 should note that the application forms can filled through online mode only. Application forms in any other mode will not be accepted.

session 1 should note that the application forms can filled through online mode only. Application forms in any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates can only submit one application at a time. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill out more than one application form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage against such candidates who have filled more than one application form.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

Candidates should ensure that the email ID address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/communication will be sent by NTA through an email to the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

Direct link to apply online

ALSO READ | NTA begins online registration for JEE Mains 2025 January session