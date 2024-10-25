JEE Main 2025 Notification: NTA to release information bulletin soon; check new exam structure

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 Notification soon

JEE Main 2025 Notification: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 exam notification soon. As per the past trends, the JEE Main 2025 registration is expected to begin in the first week of November. However, the testing agency has not confirmed any specific date yet for releasing the JEE Main 2025 information bulletin and beginning of registration process. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download the notification and apply for the engineering entrance exam through the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

In a recent notice, the testing agency stated that the information bulletin for JEE Main 2025 will be released in due course of time. Additionally, it announced the discontinuation of optional questions for selection in Section B of JEE Main 2025, which were initially introduced as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From next year onwards, the testing agency will conduct exams in pre-covid format. In the updated pattern, section B of paper 1 will no longer include optional questions. Each subject will have five mandatory questions and students will have to attempt all of them. Likewise, there will be no optional questions in the mathematics sections of Paper 2A and Paper 2B.

JEE Main 2025: Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the entrance exam, the student should have passed their class 12th board exam or equivalent exam in 2023-24, or be appearing in 2025. Also, they must have studied Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with any one of the following: Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a technical vocational subject. There is no age bar to appear in the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Main 2025: Exam Date

JEE Main 2025 exam date will be announced in due course. Once the information bulletin is out, the candidates will be able to check the exam dates, registration dates, and other details about the exam.

JEE Main 2025: How many students have appeared in last four years?

The table below mentions the number of students who appeared for JEE main in previous years.