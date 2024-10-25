Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. JEE Main 2025 Notification: NTA to release information bulletin soon; check new exam structure

JEE Main 2025 Notification: NTA to release information bulletin soon; check new exam structure

JEE Main 2025 Notification will be soon released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are preparing for the next year's engineering entrance exam can check all latest updates here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 14:15 IST
JEE Main 2025 Notification
Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 Notification soon

JEE Main 2025 Notification: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 exam notification soon. As per the past trends, the JEE Main 2025 registration is expected to begin in the first week of November. However, the testing agency has not confirmed any specific date yet for releasing the JEE Main 2025 information bulletin and beginning of registration process. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download the notification and apply for the engineering entrance exam through the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

In a recent notice, the testing agency stated that the information bulletin for JEE Main 2025 will be released in due course of time. Additionally, it announced the discontinuation of optional questions for selection in Section B of JEE Main 2025, which were initially introduced as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

From next year onwards, the testing agency will conduct exams in pre-covid format. In the updated pattern, section B of paper 1 will no longer include optional questions. Each subject will have five mandatory questions and students will have to attempt all of them. Likewise, there will be no optional questions in the mathematics sections of Paper 2A and Paper 2B.

JEE Main 2025: Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the entrance exam, the student should have passed their class 12th board exam or equivalent exam in 2023-24, or be appearing in 2025. Also, they must have studied Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with any one of the following: Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a technical vocational subject. There is no age bar to appear in the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Main 2025: Exam Date

JEE Main 2025 exam date will be announced in due course. Once the information bulletin is out, the candidates will be able to check the exam dates, registration dates, and other details about the exam.

JEE Main 2025: How many students have appeared in last four years?

The table below mentions the number of students who appeared for JEE main in previous years.

Years Students registered Students appeared
2024

January- 1231874

April - 1179569

January- 1170036

April - 1067959
2023

January - 860064

April - 931334

January - 823967

April - 883367
2022

June - 872970

 July - 622034

June - 769604

July - 540242
2021

February - 652628

March - 619641

 July - 709611

August - 767700

February - 621033

March - 556248

July - 543553

 August - 481419

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement