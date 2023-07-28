NTA releases AIAPGET 2023 admit card at aiapget.nta.nic.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIAPGET 2023 admit card download link available on aiapget.nta.nic.in.

AIAPGET 2023, AIAPGET 2023 admit card,AIAPGET 2023 exam date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 admit card. All those who applied for the entrance exam can download their call letters using their call letters from the official website of AIAPGET, aiapget.nta.nic.in.

AIAPGET 2023 exams will be held on July 31, 2023 at various exam centres. The admit cards, and exam city intimation slip have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the admit cards followed by the instructions given below. Also, the candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully and follow while appearing for the entrance exam.

ALSO READ | NTA releases AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip at aiapget.nta.nic.in

AIAPGET 2023: How to download call letters?

Visit the official website of AIAPGET, aiapget.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIAPGET 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, pin and other details AIAPGET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download AIAPGET 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

AIAPGET 2023 admit card direct download link

AIAPGET 2023: Instructions

Candidates appearing in the AIAPGET 2023 exam have been advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the exam along with identity proof. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without the admit card. In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading AIAPGET 2023 admit card, they may contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to aiapget@nta.ac.in, the official notice reads.