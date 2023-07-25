NTA releases AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip at aiapget.nta.nic.in, admit card soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip OUT

AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2023) city intimation slip. All those who applied for the AIAPGET 2023 can download exam city slip from the official website of aiapget.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, AIAPGET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Earlier, a fake notification in regards to the postponement of the AIAPGET exam was circulating on the social media. The testing agency had given its clarification that the notice is fake, the exam will be conducted on the original date, July 31.

Candidates should note that the testing agency will release the admit cards in due course of the time. Candidates can check their allocated centres in the city intimation slip which can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of AIAPGET, aiapget.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip' It will take you to the logn page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download and save AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip for future reference

AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip direct download link

AIAPGET 2023: When will admit card be released?

AIAPGET 2023 admit cards will be released shortly, according to the official notice. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates. In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip/admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.