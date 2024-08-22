NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment to be announced tomorrow; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG Counselling round 1 seat allotment tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)- Undergraduate (UG) first-round seat allotment tomorrow, August 22. Candidates will be able to check the MCC NEET UG counselling 2024 seat allotment on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

All those who have not yet completed their seat allotment process can do so by the end of today, August 22. The last date for the NEET choice filling and locking was extended to August 21. Candidates were allowed to add, modify, delete, and rearrange the order of preference submitted by them. However, it warned candidates that they would not be considered for allotment if they failed to complete the choice filling or registration procedure.

What after seat allotment results?

After the announcement of the NEET UG counselling results, the candidates will be able to report to the designated college between August 24 and 29. They will have to carry all required documents for the verification procedure.

What are documents required for verification?

Candidates appearing for NEET UG Counselling 2024, are required to bring the following documents for the verification procedure.

Allotment letter

NEET UG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the Metric Certificate).

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form).

Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN/Driving Licence/Passport).

Additional certificates if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

What to do if not allotted a seat in the first round?

For candidates who will not get any seat in the first round or wish to upgrade their seat, the registration procedure for round 2 will start on September 5 and continue till September 10. The MCC will be conducting the NEET UG counselling for 15% of All India Quota seats in four rounds to ensure that all candidates get the opportunity to secure a seat in a medical college.