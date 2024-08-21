Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling: Registration begins at uhsrugcounselling.com, link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling Registration begins

Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling: Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has commenced the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET today, August 21. All those who wish to participate in the counselling round can do so through the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

As per the official notification, the last date for submission of application forms is August 25. The provisional allocation of seats will be released on August 27. In case of any grievances on the provisional allotment list, candidates can challenge on the same day.

The candidates can pay the Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling registration fee through online mode. The facility to deposit the Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling fee will be available from August 27 to September 1. Candidates can verify their documents from September 2 to 4. After the document verification, candidates can download the provisional admission letter from September 2 to 5. The last date for joining the allotted college is September 5.

How to apply for Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling?

Visit the official website of NEET, uhrugcounselling.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling registration link

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide all required details

Once registered, login using your credentials

Fill out the application form, and make payment of application fee

Click on the submit button

Take a printout of the Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling registration form for future reference

Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC, BC, EWS, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs. 1,250, while the candidates belonging to the unreserved categories need to pay Rs. 2,500 for unreserved categories as a registration fee. The NRI candidates will have to deposit Rs. 10,000/-.