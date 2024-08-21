Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling registration begins at wbmcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling registration window has been activated. All those who wish to participate in the counselling procedure for admission to various undergraduate programmes can register themselves on the official website. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 16:38 IST
West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling registration: The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has started the registration procedure for the NEET UG 2024 counselling today, August 21. All those who qualified in the exam can now register themselves for the state quota seats at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in to secure admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The registration procedure for the round 1 will be closed on August 23.

West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling procedure consists of four rounds- round 1, round 2, round 3, and stray vacancy round. The West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling includes registration, fee payment, document verification, choice filling, locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the designated college.

West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling: How to fill registration forms?

  • Visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘Candidate Registration and Login’ link. 
  • Now, click on 'New candidate registration'
  • Read all instructions, and click on 'I Agree'
  • Now, register yourself by providing NEET UG roll number, application number, candidate's name, mother's name, and date of birth
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  • Fill out the application form
  • Preview application form and submit.

Direct link to apply

West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule

The registration window will remain open till August 23. The candidates can remit their application fees along with the application forms between August 21 and 23. After that, the verification process will take place on August 22, 23, and 24. The list of successfully verified candidates will be released on August 27, and the online choice-filling process be conducted from August 27 to 29. The results of the first round of seat allotment will be announced on September 2. The shortlisted candidates will be able to report to the designated college between September 3 and 5.

