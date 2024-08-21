NEET PG 2024 Result: When will results be out? check expected date, how to download, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 Result Soon

NEET PG 2024 date and time: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate). As per the media reports, NEET PG 2024 results will be announced anytime. However, the board has not yet announced the release date of NEET PG 2024 results. It is expected that the results will be announced by the end of the month. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of NBEMS for the latest updates.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) was conducted on August 11 in two shifts wherein about 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted at 416 locations in cities across the country.

Exam date revised multiple times

This year, the NEET PG medical entrance test exam date has been revised multiple times. Initially, it was supposed to be conducted on March 3 but later postponed to June 23 owing to the Rath Yatra event. However, the NMC postponed the June 23 exam following reports of a paper leak surfaced in the medical exam.

NEET PG 2024 Prelims Answer Key Soon

Before the announcement of the NEET PG 2024 exam, the board will release the NEET PG preliminary answer key. The candidates will be able to view the preliminary key on the NBEMS' official website. After that, they will get a chance to submit objections against the answer key. The board will subsequently generate the final answer key based on the challenges submitted by the students. In addition to that, the NEET PG results and category-wise cut-off marks will be released by the board. Once out, the candidates will be able to download their NEET PG scorecards following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET PG 2024 results?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

Navigate the link to the 'NEET PG 2024 results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, password and click on 'submit' button

NEET PG 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET PG 2024 results for future reference

Websites to check

Candidates can check their NEET PG 2024 results by visiting the following websites.

-natboard.edu.in

-nbe.edu.in