NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Round 3 seat allotment result announced; link here

NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Round 3 seat allotment result announced

NEET MDS 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 counselling round 3 seat allotment result today, August 21. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results using their roll number, password, and security pin on the login page. The NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Round 3 seat allotment result can be accessed at the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

This year, a total of 1,731 candidates have been allotted seats in the second round of the postgraduate dental counselling procedure. The candidates who have been shortlisted can report to the designated colleges tomorrow, August 22. Candidates can join All India Quota (AIQ) or deemed central universities by August 28. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Round 3 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website of NEET MDS counselling

Navigate the link to the NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Round 3 seat allotment result

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check your result and save it for future reference

Documents Required

Candidates are required to carry the following documents while reporting for the NEET MDS 2024 Counselling.