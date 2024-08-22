NEET PG 2024 result date: Marking scheme, cut-off marks, steps to check scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2024 result date soon

NEET PG 2024 result date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam will be able to download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 across 416 centres in 170 cities across the country. A total of 2, 16,136 candidates appeared for the exam in two shifts. Candidates eagerly waiting for NEET PG 2024 are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Cut-off marks soon

Along with the results, the category-wise cut-off marks will be released, which will impact the admission rounds. Candidates who meet or exceed these marks will advance to the counselling phase. The candidates will have an opportunity to choose their preferred institute based on their ranks and available seats.

Candidates are advised to go through the NEET PG 2024 cut-off marks carefully to understand their performance related to the required standards and to determine their qualification status. NEET PG cut-off marks will be released for various categories including General, OBC, SC, and ST. Each category has its specific threshold, reflecting the minimum score required to pass.

Marking Scheme

As per the notice, there will be four marks for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions. NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted for admission to 13,886 Master of Surgery (MS), 26,699 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 922 PG Diploma seats.

How to download NEET PG 2024 scorecards?

Go to the official website of NBEMS, nbems.natboard.edu.in

Navigate the link to the NEET PG 2024 results

Click on the result link

Enter your required credentials

NEET PG 2024 scorecards will appear on the screen

Download NEET PG 2024 scorecards and save it for future reference

After the announcement of the NEET PG result, the counselling schedule will be released by NBEMS in due course of time. Admission to specialisation courses will be given only after the completion of NEET PG 2024 counselling.