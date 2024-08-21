NEET PG 2024 Result to be announced soon; know normalization procedure

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2024 Results soon

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the NEET PG 2024 results will be able to download it from the official website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

This year, the NEET PG 2024 exam was administered on August 11 at various exam centres located at 416 locations in 170 cities across the country. It is expected that the board will soon announce the final answer key and results anytime. However, there is no official confirmation from the board. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of NATBOARD for the latest updates. Along with the release of results, the board will release the cut-off marks for the exam.

Before releasing the results, the board will release the NEET PG answer key. With the help of the provisional NEET PG 2024 answer keys, the candidates will be able to evaluate their marks in the NEET PG exam.

NEET PG 2024 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Click on 'results'

Click on the link that reads, 'NEET PG 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth

NEET PG 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET PG 2024 Result for future reference

NEET PG 2024 Result: Normalisation procedure

This year, the medical entrance exam for admission to various postgraduate courses was conducted in two shifts. According to the official notice, the highest score in each shift will be set at the 100th percentile. The top score for each shift will be considered the highest and all other scores will be compared relative to this top score. The percentile score will be calculated to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect.