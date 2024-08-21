NEET PG 2024 Results Soon: No provisional answer key to be out; how to evaluate marks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 Results Soon

NEET PG 2024 answer key 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to announce the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam and waiting for the results will be able to access the scorecards through official website, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Candidates should note that the board will not release the provisional answer keys for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, as per the official notification.

The official notification reads, 'NBEMS shall not entertain any request for sharing any content of the examination including answer keys.'



This year, the postgraduate medical entrance exam was conducted after much delay on August 11 for admission to various courses such as MD, MS, MDS and other programmes. The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts, wherein about 2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam at 416 exam centres.

How to evaluate NEET PG 2024 Marks?

As per the information shared by the medical board, the NEET PG 2024 results will be prepared using the normalization method similar to the one adopted by the AIIMS, New Delhi. This method is also used for various medical entrance exams of AIIMS including INICET.

NEET PG 2024 marks will be normalized and converted into percentile scores. A percentile score indicates the percentage of the candidates who have scored equal to or less than the specific percentile in the exam. The percentile score will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties between two candidates.

As per the AIIMS normalization document, the topper (highest score) of each group (shift) will get the same Percentile of 100, which is desirable. The marks obtained between the highest and lowest scores are converted to appropriate percentiles'.

In this method of scoring, the highest score in each paper will be the 100 Percentile indicating that 100% of candidates have scored equal to or lesser than the highest scorer/ topper for that shift. For example, in Shift 1, if the highest score is 80%; in Shift 2, if the highest score is 82%; in Shift 3, if the highest score is 78%; and in shift 4, if the highest score is 79%, all the highest scores would be normalized to 100 Percentile for their respective group/shift.