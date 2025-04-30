NEET UG 2025 admit cards released, exam on May 4- how to download NEET UG 2025 admit cards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their call letters using their registration number, roll number wise, and other details.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2025 admit cards. Candidates who registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate (UG) 2025 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. The NEET UG 2025 admit card link can be accessed at neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NEET UG 2025 admit cards?

Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on 'NEET UG 2025 admit card' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to another page.

Now, enter your application number, password, captcha and click on 'submit'.

NEET UG 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download NEET UG 2025 admit card and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2025 admit card

NEET UG 2025 exam schedule and instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to be conducted on May 04, 2025, at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Students can download their NTA NEET 2025 admit cards and check their venues. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam centre after 1.30 pm. For the convenience of the students, the testing agency has started a special RTC bus service, which will be operated along the exam centres from morning till the exam concludes, ensuring accessible public transport, as per a press release. Candidates are advised to visit their exam centre before the exam to avoid last-minute hassle during the exam. Candidates can directly download NEET UG 2025 admit cards by clicking on the provided link.

Special arrangement for students

Apart from this, special arrangements have been made for the differently-abled candidates to ensure hassle free experience, including access to wheelchairs and low-floor buses. All centres will have uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, and sanitation facilities. Medical teams would be stationed, ORS packets would be stocked at every location to tackle heat-related concerns.

NEET UG 2025 admit card: Details on call letters

Candidates can check the following details on their NEET UG 2025 admit cards:

- Candidate's name

- Gender

- Category

- Person with disability status

- Mode of authentication used during the registration process

- Application number

- Roll number

- Father's and mother's names

- Date of birth

- State of eligibility

- Scribe information and type of disability

- Barcode

-QR Code

Additionally, the test details will include:

- Question paper medium

- Date of the exam

- Reporting/entry time at the testing center

- Gate closing time of the center

- Timing of the examination

- Test center number

- Test center name and address

The admit card will also display the candidate's photograph and signature.

Here's the specimen of NEET UG 2025 admit card