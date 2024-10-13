NEET UG 2024: Final seat allotment result for round 3 out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for the third round of NEET UG counselling 2024. The result has been released on the official website. All the candidates who have applied for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing admission in the third round can check the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the result from the direct link given below.

As per the latest schedule of MCC, candidates selected in the third round of NEET UG counselling will have to report to the allotted institutes and complete the admission process between October 14 and 19. The colleges will verify the data of the candidates who appeared between October 20 and 21.

NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Allotment Result: How to Check

Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website through the steps given below.

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

Next, navigate to the UG counselling page.

Then, click on the link titled 'Final Result Round 3 UG Counseling 2024.'

Download the PDF and check your seat allotment result.

Following this, MCC will conduct the stray vacancy round for All India Quota, Deemed Universities, and Central Universities seats for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses. The registration and fee payment window for this round will be open from October 22 to 25.

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling begins at upneet.gov.in- Easy steps, fee, guidelines

Also Read: NEET MDS Counselling 2024: MoFHW reduces qualifying percentage for special stray vacancy round, schedule out