NEET MDS Counselling 2024: MoFHW reduces qualifying percentage for special stray vacancy round, schedule out

MoFHW reduces the qualifying percentage for NEET MDS stray vacancy round

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has reduced the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS 2024 for all categories by 21.692. This move has been taken to fill more seats through NEET MDS Counselling 2024 procedure. Following this change, the medical body has released a new schedule for the special stray vacancy round.

The official notice reads, 'As per Letter No. V.12025/84/2024-DE dated 17.09.2024pp, the qualifying percentile for MDS Courses for NEET MDS Counselling 2024 has been

reduced by 21.692 across all categories by MoHFW'.

According to the official schedule released by the MCC, the registration and payment process for the MCC NEET MDS 2024 special vacancy round of counselling will start on October 14, for all India quota, deemed, and central universities. The last date to complete the registration procedure is October 16 till 3 pm. However, the registration fee window will close at 6 pm on the same day.

Candidates who are eligible to register for the neet mds counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round can do so by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are already holding a seat/ joined through AIQ or State counselling including private/Deemed quota seats are not eligible to participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round of MCC. Candidates can check the complete NEET MDS 2024 counselling schedule below.

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special stray round vacancy schedule

According to the fresh counselling schedule, the candidates will be able to exercise the choice-filling process from October 14 to 17 till 8 pm. After the successful choice-filling process, the candidates will be able to lock their choices from October 16 to 17 till 8 pm. The seat allotment process will start on October 17. The seat allotment result for the MCC NEET MDS 2024 special stray vacancy round of counselling will be announced on October 18. Candidates who secure a seat will have to report to the designated colleges between October 19 and 25 by 5 pm.

