Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 provisional list to be out tomorrow, details here

Punjab NEET UG 2024 provisional list to be out tomorrow, October 10.

Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS will release the third round provisional merit list tomorrow, October 11. Candidates who participated in the Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling can download the provisional merit list from the official website, bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Important schedule

As per the official website, Candidates who will submit their willingness for the third round will be able to fill and submit their choices/ preferences of college/Course/Quota/Category from October 12 to 14. This facility will apply to all candidates including NRI candidates. The processing of seat allotment will be done between October 15 and 16. The results will be announced on October 18. The candidates will be able to submit their objections against the provisional allotment by 3 p.m. on October 20, 2024. The revised provisional list will be released on October 21.

Shortlisted candidates will then pay the remaining balance of their fees through the university payment gateway available on the university website and report to the respective college for joining the respective allotted college from October 21 to October 23, 2024.

Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to download?

Visit the official website of BHUFS, bfuhs.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Punjab NEET UG 2024 provisional list'

Login using registration number, roll number, date of birth and other details

Punjab NEET UG 2024 provisional list will appear

Check and download the document for future reference

Punjab NEET UG 2024: Fee to be deposited by the candidates

For willingness, the following security amount is to be deposited through online payment gateway of University:

Amount to be deposited Submission of Willingness for Rs. 10000/- For Govt. Colleges only Rs. 200000/- For Govt. & Private Colleges Rs. 200000/- For Private Colleges only

If any candidate wants to change his/her willingness from Govt. Colleges only to Private & Govt. Colleges/Private Colleges only, then, he has to deposit the remaining security amount i.e. Rs 190000/- through the online payment gateway of the University.