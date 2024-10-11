UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling begins at upneet.gov.in- Easy steps, fee, guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling begins

UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling: The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DME), Uttar Pradesh has started the round 3 choice filling registration process on its portal. Candidates registered for the third phase counselling procedure can complete UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The official notice reads,'' Candidates interested in admission to seats in private sector medical/dental colleges should fill their choices only after reviewing the fee structure of minority/non-minority colleges/institutions/universities available on the departmental website www.dgme.up.gov.in and www.upneet.gov.in''.

What after UP NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling?

After the completion of the UP NEET UG 2024 registration and choice-filling process, the results will be announced. As per the official schedule, the seat allotment results will be announced on October 18. The candidates will be able to download their allotment letter from the official website on October 19, 21, 22, 23, and 24.

UP NEET UG 2024: How to fill choices?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Navigate the link to the UG counselling online services

Click on 'choice filling and locking' tab

Select your course, enter your roll number, password, captcha and click on 'submit'

A list of colleges will appear on the screen

Candidate must choose the desired colleges in the order of preference

After choosing the preferred colleges, save the selection to proceed further

The choices must be locked and submitted before the last date.

Those who fail to submit the final choices, their application will not be considered for NEET UP counselling 2024.

UP NEET UG 2024: Security money

Government Medical Colleges: Rs. 30,000

Government Dental Colleges: Rs. 30,000

Government and Private Medical Colleges: Rs. 2,00,000

Government and Private Dental Colleges: Rs. 1,00,000

UP NEET UG 2024: Guidelines