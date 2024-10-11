UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling begins at upneet.gov.in- Easy steps, fee, guidelines

UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling: The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DME), Uttar Pradesh has started the round 3 choice filling registration process on its portal. Candidates registered for the third phase counselling procedure can complete UP NEET UG 2024 round 3 choice filling by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.
The official notice reads,'' Candidates interested in admission to seats in private sector medical/dental colleges should fill their choices only after reviewing the fee structure of minority/non-minority colleges/institutions/universities available on the departmental website www.dgme.up.gov.in and www.upneet.gov.in''.
What after UP NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling?
After the completion of the UP NEET UG 2024 registration and choice-filling process, the results will be announced. As per the official schedule, the seat allotment results will be announced on October 18. The candidates will be able to download their allotment letter from the official website on October 19, 21, 22, 23, and 24.
UP NEET UG 2024: How to fill choices?
- Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in
- Navigate the link to the UG counselling online services
- Click on 'choice filling and locking' tab
- Select your course, enter your roll number, password, captcha and click on 'submit'
- A list of colleges will appear on the screen
- Candidate must choose the desired colleges in the order of preference
- After choosing the preferred colleges, save the selection to proceed further
- The choices must be locked and submitted before the last date.
- Those who fail to submit the final choices, their application will not be considered for NEET UP counselling 2024.
UP NEET UG 2024: Security money
- Government Medical Colleges: Rs. 30,000
- Government Dental Colleges: Rs. 30,000
- Government and Private Medical Colleges: Rs. 2,00,000
- Government and Private Dental Colleges: Rs. 1,00,000
UP NEET UG 2024: Guidelines
- Only candidates who have paid the registration or security amount within the specified deadlines and have had their documents verified online are eligible to participate in the choice-filling process for all three rounds of counselling (first, second, and third rounds).
- Medical aspirants will be able to select colleges based on their preferences for admission into government or private medical colleges.
- Candidates who are interested in joining should only select colleges. They can list as many colleges as they want since there is no limit to the number of choices they can fill out online.
- Once the applicant has finalised and locked their choices (Choice Lock), no changes or modifications are allowed. Requests to change locked choices will not be considered.
- Candidates who have already been admitted to a college during the first two rounds but want to try for a better seat or course in the third round should not fill the choice of the college/course where they are already admitted.
- If they do fill the same college/course and that seat is re-allocated to them, they will need to go through the entire admission process again, including visiting the nodal centre.