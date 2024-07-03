NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule to be released soon, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule soon

NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling schedule. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the counselling process would be started on July 6. However, the detailed schedule is not yet out. Candidates who are going to appear in the NEET UG 2024 counselling procedure are advised to keep checking on the official website. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download detailed notifications and schedules from the official website.

This year, the NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 across the country. The results for the same were announced on June 4. After the announcement of the results, there were reports of paper links in Bihar and other irregularities across different states. To address this issue, the testing agency conducted an NEET UG re-exam on June 23 for as many as 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks. However, only 813 of these candidates had appeared for the medical exam. The testing agency released the answer keys for the re-exam on June 29 and the results on July 1.

Earlier, NTA had informed the Supreme Court that the counselling will be started on July 6. It is expected that the testing agency will soon release the counselling schedule. However, the official announcement is still awaited.

The medical seats in the country are divided into all India and state quotas in a 15 to 85 share. States conduct NEET counselling on their own and the medical counselling committee is responsible for holding NEET UG counselling for all India quota MBBS and BDS seats.

How to check NEET UG counselling schedule?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the counselling page

Now, click on 'NEET UG counselling schedule'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials

Once done, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, make payment and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

