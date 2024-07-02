Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, requests for a debate on NEET-UG irregularities issue in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : FILE LoP Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a debate in Parliament on the NEET issue on July 3.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our aim is to engage constructively in the interest of 24 lakh NEET aspirants who deserve answers. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate".

Currently, the 1first session of the 8th Lok Sabha is ongoing and is observing a Motion of Thaks of the President's address. The opposition has been pressing for the debate on NEET-UG irregularities for weeks.

Developments in NEET irregularities case

This must be noted here that the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam have caused an uproar among the aspirants, other youth and their parents. The cases were registered in five states including, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Meanwhile, the CBI took over all the five state cases and registered its own FIR in the case, making a total of 6 cases.

CBI took over the case after the Education Ministry wrote to the probe agency. Taking action on the case, the CBI has so far arrested six people. Two people have been arrested from Jharkhand. In Jharkhand's Hazaribag, Oasis SChool, which was a designated centre of the NEET exam was found indulged in irregularities and hence, its Principal and Vice Principal have been arrested by the CBI.

Additionally, an owner of Jay Jalaram School, a designated NEET exam centre, in Gujarat's Godhara and a journalist have also been arrested. The owner of Jay Jalaram School had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing the test.

Meanwhile, a doctor and his son from the Naini area of Prayagraj have come under the radar of the Bihar Police. According to received information, the doctor allegedly paid Rs 4 lakh to a paper solver to ensure his son's success in NEET. The father-son duo is absconding and the Bihar Police are conducting raids to locate them.

