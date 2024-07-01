NEET-UG 2024 re-exam result declared on exams.nta.ac.in | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The re-exam for select candidates were held on May 5, 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-exam 2024 on Sunday. Candidates who took the re-exam can check their results on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Notably, the re-examination was held on June 23 for as many as 1563 candidates who were awarded grace marks for the actual exam held on June 23, 2024. However, only 813 of these candidates had appeared for the NEET re-test.

Earlier on June 29, the National Testing Agency had released the answer keys for the re-exam. Candidates were allowed to download the provisional answer keys from the official website of NEET, exams.nta.ac.in.

Why NEET-UG re-exam was conducted?

During this year's NEET UG exam on May 5, 1563 candidates across seven centres experienced delays due to the distribution of incorrect question papers. To address this issue, the National Testing Agency initially decided to grant grace marks to these candidates. However, this decision was later revoked following legal challenges filed in the Supreme Court.

In a hearing related to the matter, the Centre informed the top court that the grace marks allotted to the affected candidates had been rescinded. Instead, these candidates will be provided with an opportunity to appear in a re-examination. Should they opt not to take the re-exam, their original scores, excluding any grace marks, will be considered final, Centre told the court.

NEET-UG 2024

It should be mentioned here that the NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. Although results were declared on June 4, they were swiftly overshadowed by allegations of question paper leaks in Bihar and reports of other irregularities across different states. Meanwhile, the central government has also drawn flak over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.

