NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins at mcc.nic.in - direct link, documents list

NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the round one registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2024 today, August 14. All those who wish to apply for the 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing can do so by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Important dates

As per the notification shared by the MCC, the registration procedure for NEET UG 2024 counselling round 1 registration will be accepted between August 14 and 20. No applications will be entertained after the due date. After completion of the registration procedure, the candidates will have the chance to fill in their choices and lock on the registration portal. This facility will remain available from August 16 to 20. The seat allotment will be done between August 21 and 22. The committee will announce the round 1 seat allotment result on August 23. Candidates will have the chance to report or join the allotted college between August 24 and 29. The colleges will verify the joined candidates' data shared by MCC between August 30 and 31.

What is the NEET UG 2024 counselling procedure?

The candidates will have to first register and pay the requisite amount of fee for the 15 per cent AIQ counselling. Then will have to pick and lock the universities and medical colleges. After completion of the registration procedure, MCC will process these selections and post the seat allocation results on its website, after making its announcement. Shortlisted candidates will have to upload the necessary paperwork and go to the designated medical or dentistry college as soon as the results are announced. The candidates will have to report to the said institution along with the original documentation. Those who were given a seat in round one may elect to move up to round two.

Documents required for counselling

NEET UG Scorecard

Class 10th certificate and mark sheet

Class 12th certificate and mark sheet

ID Proof (Aadhaar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Passport)

8 passport size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

