Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. NEET UG 2024 counselling: Round 1 registration begin today at mcc.nic.in- here's how to apply, fee

NEET UG 2024 counselling: Round 1 registration begin today at mcc.nic.in- here's how to apply, fee

NEET UG 2024 counselling round 1 registration procedure will be soon started on the official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the 15 per cent of the All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats can do so at mcc.nic.in, the official website.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2024 11:47 IST
NEET UG 2024 counselling round 1 registration begins
Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 counselling round 1 registration begins

NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration procedure for round 1 today, August 14. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling procedure for admission to MBBS and BDS courses can do so before at the MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The facility to submit applications and the application fee will remain available until August 20. Applications received after the due date will not be considered.

NEET UG 2024 choice filling and locking procedure will start from August 16 to 20.  The seat allotment will be done between August 21 and 22, 2024. The result of the round 1 seat allotment will be out on August 23. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report or join the allotted college from August 24 to 29. The verification of joined candidates' data by colleges sharing of data by MCC will be done between August 30 and 31.

How to fill application forms for NEET UG 2024 counselling?

  • Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2024 counselling registration'
  • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to register yourself
  • On successful registration, proceed with your application form
  • Make payment of application fee and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Registration Fee

There will be two different types of registration fee procedures for Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats. Those who are submitting applications for Deemed University will have to pay Rs. 5,000 and a refundable security amount of Rs. 2,00,000/-.

Candidates applying for  (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security amount. Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS category are required to pay Rs. 1,000/- and SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates will have to pay Rs. Rs. 500/-. This amount will be non-refundable.

Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.

Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement