SC rejects plea challenging NMC's decision to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not conduct the NEET-Super Speciality examination this year. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra termed the NMC's decision 'fairly equitable' and refused to with the exam calendar. The top court on July 19 issued a notice to the NMC on the plea filed by 13 doctors including Rahul Balwan. The court has asked the commission to release a new schedule for the exam and hold the medical exam next year.

What is the NEET SS Exam?

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality or NEET SS is a postgraduate super speciality medical entrance exam. The medical entrance exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations for admission to the super specialities postgraduation courses like MD, MS and DNB, or an equivalent qualification.