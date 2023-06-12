NEET UG 2023 Answer Key released for Manipur aspirants; Get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 Answer Key released

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) answer key for candidates from Manipur. The NEET UG answer key is being hosted on the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in and on the registered mail ID. Aspirants can download the provisional answer key using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2023 examination in Manipur state for 8,753 candidates at 34 Ccentres located in 11 Cities on the request of the State Government of Manipur in the wake of the law-and-order situation on June 6, 2023. Aspirants are allowed to raise challenge against the NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key till 4 PM on June 12.

Along with the tentative answer key, the testing agency has also released the NEET UG 2023 scanned images of OMR answer sheet, and recorded responses of candidates. With the help of NEET UG answer key candidates will be able to evaluate their performance in the exam.

Also Read | NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Last day today to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

Also Read | NEET UG 2023: NMC modifies age criteria for the medical entrance exam, details here

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: How to Download?