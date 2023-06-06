NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Last day today to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raie objection against NEET UG 2023 Answer Key, if any by 11.50 PM

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window concerning NEET UG 2023 Answer Key today, June 6, 2023.

Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so at the official website of NEET- neet.nta.nic.in. While submitting the objections, the candidates must submit a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- for each challenge they raise as a part of the process. The candidates should note that the objection link will be disabled after 11.50 PM. Candidates are advised to submit their objections as soon as possible. No objection will be considered after the deadline. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to raise objections against NEET 2023 answer key. The direct link to the NEET UG 2023 answer key is given below.

NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exam centers wherein 20.87 lakh candidates appeared for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 across the country. The final list of answer keys will be released along with the results which is expected to be released in the second week of June 2023. However, the exact date is yet to be revealed by the testing agency.

NEET UG 2023: How to raise objections?

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2023 challenge link' Enter your details such as application number, date of birth, and password Click on the Key Challenge tab and raise objections Click on the submit button, once done Pay NEET UG 2023 answer key challenge fee'

Direct link to raise objections

