NEET PG 2024 admit cards likely to be released tomorrow; when and where to download

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET. As per the schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted on August 11. Candidates who registered themselves for the medical exam will be able to download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the NEET PG 2024 admit cards will be accessible at the official website – nbe.edu.in.

As per media reports, NEET PG 2024 admit cards will be released tomorrow, August 8. However, there is no confirmation on the release of admit cards from the officials. Candidates will be able to download NEET PG 2024 admit cards from the official website, once released.

The medical entrance authority has already issued the NEET PG 2024 exam city intimation slips on July 31 and August 4. The candidates will be able to check their exam schedule of the exam on the admit cards. Candidates can download NEET PG 2024 admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET PG 2024 admit cards?

Visit the official website of NBSE, natboard.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the NEET PG 2024 admit cards

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your application number, date of birth and other details on the login

NEET PG 2024 admit card will appear on the scree

Download and save NEET PG 2024 admit card for future reference

Earlier, the NEET PG 2024 exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 23. However, it was later postponed a few hours before as a ‘precautionary measure’ due to irregularities surrounding the conduct of other competitive exams. It is the fourth time when the medical authority has changed the NEET PG 2024 exam schedule. Initially, the exams were scheduled for March 3, later postponed for July 7, then again postponed to June 23 due to the general elections.

Candidates appearing in the NEET PG 2024 are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for the latest updates.