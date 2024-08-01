NEET PG 2024: NBEMS shares exam city allotment details via SMS; admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has shared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 city allotment details via SMS. Earlier, the medical entrance authority had said that the list of the exam city allotment would be released via email but medical aspirants have said they have received it via SMS, reported Hindustan Times. All those who have yet not checked their exam city allotment list can do so by checking their phone's SMS application.

The medical exam authority will not release the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list on the official website. The exam authority has provided only the names of the cities where the candidates' exam centres will be located. The detailed addresses of the exam centres will be specified on the admit cards. As per the official announcement, NEET PG 2024 admit cards will be released on August 8. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 Exam date

NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11 at various exam centres. Originally, the exams were scheduled to be held on June 23 but were postponed to August by the Health Ministry.

Following the revised announcement, the exam authority released a list of 185 exam cities and asked candidates to select four cities of their preference. Candidates who did not provide any test centre preferences will be assigned an exam centre anywhere in the country.

NEET PG 2024 exam pattern

NEET PG exam will be a computer-based exam. A total of 200 multiple-choice questions of 800 marks will be asked in the exam. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded while one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted for admission to 13,886 Master of Surgery (MS), 26,699 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 922 PG Diploma seats.