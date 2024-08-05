NEET PG 2024: Confidential NBEMS letter goes viral on social media, AFA raised concerns ahead of exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Confidential NBEMS letter goes viral on social media

With just a few days remaining for the NEET PG 2024 exam, there is a circulating confidential letter from NBEMS raising concerns about exam security. The All FMG Association (AFA) recently shared a post related to NEET PG 2024 on its social media platform. In the post, the association shared a confidential letter from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducts the NEET PG exam, raising concerns about exam security. The letter includes information about exam shifts, patterns, and centers.

AFA shares confidential letter

AFA posted the confidential letter on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The association expressed concerns about the leaked letter, which contained information about exam shifts and the number of students appearing for the exam. This raised doubts about the security of the NEET PG paper.

AFA wrote, "It appears that a confidential letter from NBEMS has been leaked in public, containing information about the exam shift and the number of students taking the exam.

If a confidential letter can be leaked, can we be confident about the security of the NEET PG paper?''

The letter, signed by Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS, and dated August 1, 2024, sought assistance from the district administration and officials for the smooth conduct of the exam.

What is written in the letter?

According to the letter, the exam will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 9 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift will be from 3:30 pm to 7 pm. The entry of candidates for the morning shift will start from 7 am and for the afternoon shift from 1:30 pm. The letter also mentioned that the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, which will require heavy use of IT infrastructure.

The letter further states that the exam will be conducted across India for a certain number of candidates at 376 exam centers in 169 cities. NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024, after being rescheduled from its initial date of June 23 due to the paper leak controversy related to NEET UG and other important entrance exams.

The AFA's post about the leak of the confidential letter has raised serious concerns as NBEMS has not released any additional information regarding the upcoming examination on its official website.