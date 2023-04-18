NATA Admit Card 2023 for 1st test to be released today at nata.in, check latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : NATA NATA Admit Card for 1st test to be out soon at nata.in

NATA Admit Card 2023 for 1st test: Council of Architecture is likely to release the admit card for its 1st National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) today, April 18. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download their admit card keying their credentials on the login page.

The registration process for the 1st exam was closed on April 13, 2023. However, the registration process for the 2nd and 3rd tests is ongoing on the official website. All those who have yet not submitted their applications have been advised to register before the deadline. The exam schedule for each exam is given below.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exam schedule

i. First Test - April 21, 2023

ii. Second Test - May 28, 2023

iii. Third Test - July 09, 2023

The admit cards for all exams will be allotted separately. The COA (Council of Architecture) will share the details regarding the exam center in the admit cards. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to access the admit card link at the official website of nata.in.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 1st Test: How to download call letter/admit card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NATA

Click on the notification link that reads 'National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Test 1 Admit Card'

Now, enter NATA 2023 application number and password

NATA admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download NATA admit card and save it for future reference

NATA 1st test 2023: Guidelines

Candidates are required to download their admit card and bring their original Identity Proof such as Aadhar/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter ID/Valid Photo ID document. No entry into the examination hall without admit card and valid photo identity. Candidates have been advised to follow all the covid norms while appearing in the examination hall.

ALSO READ | NATA 2023 Registration for 2nd and 3rd Tests: Apply Now!

ALSO READ | Career After 12th: Check out these top IT courses in India with highly paid jobs