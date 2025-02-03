MP NEET PG counselling 2024: Mop-up round dates out, here's complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK MP NEET PG counselling Mop-up round counselling dates out

MP NEET PG counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has released the mop-up round dates for the MP NEET PG counselling 2024 process. The list of eligible candidates for the mop-up round will be issued on February 7, 2025. This comes after increasing demands for the cancellation of the MCC NEET PG 2025 round 3 allotment due to delays in the state counselling.

Recently, over 75 candidates from various states filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the cancellation of the NEET PG round 3 seat allotment made by MCC under AIQ. The petitioners' primary concern is that the MCC NEET PG round 3 AIQ counselling began before round 2 had concluded in some states.

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2025 will be conducted between February 7 to 15. The medical authority will release the eligible candidates list and the remaining vacancy list for the mop round on February 7. The link to these lists will be accessible on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET PG counselling 2024: Mop-up round counselling dates

Publication of eligible candidates list - February 7

Publication of remaining vacancy chart for mop-up round - February 7

Fresh choice filling and choice locking by participant candidates for mop-up round - February 7 to 9

Mop-up round allotment result - February 11

Reporting at allotted college in person for document verifications and admission - February 12 to 15

MP NEET PG counselling 2024: How to check the mop-up round schedule?