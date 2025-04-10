MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 out, how to download MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Candidates can download their call letters using credentials on the login page. Check direct link here.

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the admit cards for the PCM group. Candidates who are going to appear in the MHT CET PCM exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 can be accessed at cetcell.mahacet.org.

In order to download MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025, the candidates are required to log on to the official portal. The candidates can follow the simple steps below to download their call letters.

How to download MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Select the MHT CET Admit Card 2025 for PCM group link.

Login using your credentials.

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2025 download link

Mock test link activated

Link to MHT CET PCM mock papers have also been activated on the official portal. Candidates can appear for mock test by following the instructions given on the page. The test is for 180 Minutes carrying 150 questions. For the first 90 minutes, only Physics and Chemistry questions will be available. Candidates can switch between Physics and Chemistry using the Section drop-down available at the top right position. For the remaining 90 minutes, only Mathematics questions will be available. There is no negative marking in the exam. Questions will be in One language – English.

MHT CET for the PCM group exam is scheduled to be held between April 19 and April 27, excluding April 24. The exam will be held for physics, chemistry and mathematics papers. Candidates appeared for these exams are advised to check their exam date and time, reporting time, Maha CET exam centre address, candidate’s personal details and exam day instructions carefully to avoid last minute rush.