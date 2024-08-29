Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Seat allocation results to be released tomorrow, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Seat allocation results

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment results tomorrow, August 30. All those who applied for the state NEET UG 2024 counselling process will be able to check on the official website, medical2024.mahacet.org.

After the declaration of the results, the candidates will have to report to the assigned colleges for document verification and payment of admission fees. This facility will be accessible between August 31 and September 4. Candidates should note that the choice-filling window will be closed on August 29. The provisional list of the seat allotment has already been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their results.

How to download Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024?

Visit the official website, medical2024.mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the MBBS, and BDS merit list PDF

Check your name and roll number in the list

Download and save the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 provisional merit list PDF for future reference

This year, a total of 2,82,051 candidates from Maharashtra registered for the exam, of them, 2,75,442 appeared for the test and 1,42,829 qualified. The provisional list for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024 was released on August 26.

The CET cell will release the schedule for subsequent CAP Rounds for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses later. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are out, the candidates will also be able to download round 1 seat allotment results for NEET UG 2024 counselling through indiatvnews.com. The NEET-UG-2024 seat allotment list PDF of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS Courses (Group A) will include details such as NEET All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, CET cell online form number, name of the candidate, gender, category, NRI status, and specified reservation.

