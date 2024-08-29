NEET PG 2024 scorecard to be out tomorrow; when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2024 scorecard tomorrow, August 30

NEET PG 2024 scorecard: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2024 scorecards. As per the information shared by the board officials, the scorecards will be released tomorrow, August 30. All those who appeared in the medical entrance exam will be able to check their scorecards using their credentials, and other details on the login page. The NEET PG 2024 scorecards will be accessible at the official website, nbe.edu.in.

The board released the NEET PG 2024 results on August 23. The candidates will be able to download individual scorecards from the official website, nbe.edu.in, once out. Candidates can follow the easy steps mentioned below to download their scorecards.

The official notice reads, 'Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2024 can be downloaded from the official website, nbe.edu.in on or after August 30'.

How to download NEET PG 2024 scorecard?

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in, or natboard.edu

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2024 scorecard' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide login credentials

NEET PG 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download NEET PG 2024 scorecard and save it for future reference

What's next?

After the release of NEET PG 2024 scorecards, the board will release the counselling schedule. The medical authority will conduct counselling for 50 per cent of AIQ seats for government, private and government-aided colleges. As per media reports, the results are expected to be released next week. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of counselling schedule. Once out, the candidates will be able to check on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2024 counselling procedure will be conducted in three rounds, followed by an online stray vacancy and mop-up round. The details of the same will be communicated on the official website.

