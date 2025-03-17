Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2024: Final seat allotment list released, here are easy steps Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2024 final seat allotment list have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can download their seat allotment list by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate Second Round 2024 revised and final seat allotment list. Candidates who have participated in the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2024 can download their second-round seat allotment results from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier, the exam authorities released the Karnataka PGET 2024 second stray round preliminary allotment list for the DNB and medical programs on March 16. However, for technical reasons, the authorities published the updated second stray round seat allocation outcome on March 17, 2025. Students are therefore encouraged to review the updated seat allocation results once more.

Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result in PDF 2024 includes the names and details of the admitted candidates. Candidates can access their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result in PDF 2024?

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result PDF 2024.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Check your all India rank, course code, name of college allotted, course name, and fees and save the PDF for future reference.

What's next?

To finish the entrance requirements, students who were listed in the seat allocation results must go to the allotted institution. The following documents must be brought to the concerned institution for admission: a valid ID proof, a completed application form, two passport-sized photos, a class 10 or 12 mark sheet, an MBBS mark sheet, a qualifying degree certificate, an eligibility certificate, a migration certificate, and a registration certificate issued by MCC. For more details, visit the official website.