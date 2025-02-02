Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration begins - here's eligibility, how to apply, documents list, fee, more

Registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 has started. All those seeking admission to IIT, NIT and other engineering institutions can submit their application forms for the entrance exam through the official website. Check all related information below.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 10:50 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 11:08 IST
JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration begins
JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration begins

JEE Main 2025 registration session 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration procedure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is February 25, 9 pm. However, the window for remitting the online application fee will close on the same day at 11.50 pm. 

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the online registration link.
  • Register yourself by providing basic details.
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required

  • Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Class X or Equivalent
  • Certificate/Marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable).
  • The recent passport-size photograph should be in colour with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background. Photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 300 kb.
  • Signature file should be named as 'Signature' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 50 kb.
  • Scanned copy of Class X or Equivalent Certificate/Marks-sheet should be named as ‘Class-X Certificate’ and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).
  • Scanned copy of PwD/PwBD certificate should be named as 'Disability Certificate' and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

JEE Main 2025: Application Fee

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech or Paper 2A: B. Arch or Paper 2B: B.Planning​

Category Amount
General Category Male Candidates (India) 1,000/-
General Category Female Candidates (India) 800
General Category Male Candidates (Outside India) 5,000
General Category Female Candidates (Outside India) 4,000
Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Male Candidates (India) 900
Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Female Candidates (India) 800
Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Male Candidates (Outside India) 4,500
Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Female Candidates (Outside India) 4,000
SC/ST/PwD/PwBD Male Candidates (India) 500
SC/ST/PwD/PwBD Female Candidates (India) 500
SC/ST/PwD/PwBD Male/Female Candidates (Outside India) 2,500
Third Gender Candidates (India) 500
Third Gender Candidates (Outside India) 3,000

 

