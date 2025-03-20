JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip out, direct link here JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website of NTA, jeemian.nta.nic.in. Check direct link here.

JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city sip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip. Candidates who registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 exam can download city intimation slip from the official website, jeemian.nta.nic.in.

In order to download JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip, candidates can download city intimation slip by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required credentials and submit.

JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip for future reference.

Exam and admit card schedule

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 is scheduled for paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The second paper will take place on the last day on April 9 in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 PM. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. The exam will be conducted in various cities throughout the cities outside in India.

It should be noted that JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip is not admit card. It is provided for the reference of the candidates. So that they can plan their travel accordingly.

Download JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city intimation slip

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam, they can contact 011-40759000 or emai at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For more details, visit the official website.