JEE Main 2025 registration ends today, how to apply, fee, and other important details

JEE Main 2025 registration window will be closed today, November 22. Those who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of application window. No applications will be considered after the due date. Check exam date, how to apply, fee, and other details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2024 12:26 IST
JEE Main 2025 registration ends today
Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 registration ends today, November 22.

JEE Main 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2025 session 1 today, November 22. All those who want to appear for the engineering entrance exam can apply through the official website of NTA JEE, jeemains.nta.ac.in. The payment window will also be closed today. The testing agency has already clarified that the registration window for JEE Main 2025 will not be extended. Candidates have been advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

The official notice reads, ''The last date to submit the JEE Main 2025 online application is November 22, 2024, and no further extensions will be provided.''

After the completion of the application procedure, the candidates will have an opportunity to correct specific details in their applications from November 26 to November 27, until 11.50 pm. After the due date, they will not have the chance to make any modifications to the application form.

JEE Main 2025 Exam date

JEE Main 2025 exam is scheduled to be held between January 22 and January 31 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from  9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2025 exam date remains unchanged even in case of clash with other exams: NTA shares FAQs

 

JEE Main 2025 registration: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website of JEE Mains, jeemains.nta.nic.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2024 registration'
  • It will redirect you to a window where you need to first register yourself
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | Why did JAB reverse the JEE advanced attempt rule? | All you need to know

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2025 application correction facility begins from Nov 26: Here's what is allowed to modify, what's not

JEE Main 2025 registration: Application Fee

Courses JEE Main 2025 registration fees General/OBC/EWS JEE Main form fees SC/ST/PWD/Transgender
BE./BTech or BArch or B.Planning For Boys- Rs 900

For Girls- Rs 800

 For All- Rs 500
BE./BTech & BArch
or
BE./BTech & BPlanning
or
BE./BTech, BArch And BPlanning
or
BArch And BPlanning		 For Boys- Rs 2000
For Girls-Rs 1600		 For All- Rs 1000

Documents Required

  • Scanned images of photograph and signature.
  • Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).
  • Debit card/Internet banking details for JEE Mains registration fee 2025 payment.
  • Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.
