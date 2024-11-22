JEE Main 2025 registration ends today, how to apply, fee, and other important details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 registration ends today, November 22.

JEE Main 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2025 session 1 today, November 22. All those who want to appear for the engineering entrance exam can apply through the official website of NTA JEE, jeemains.nta.ac.in. The payment window will also be closed today. The testing agency has already clarified that the registration window for JEE Main 2025 will not be extended. Candidates have been advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

The official notice reads, ''The last date to submit the JEE Main 2025 online application is November 22, 2024, and no further extensions will be provided.''

After the completion of the application procedure, the candidates will have an opportunity to correct specific details in their applications from November 26 to November 27, until 11.50 pm. After the due date, they will not have the chance to make any modifications to the application form.

JEE Main 2025 Exam date

JEE Main 2025 exam is scheduled to be held between January 22 and January 31 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2025 registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of JEE Mains, jeemains.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to a window where you need to first register yourself

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

JEE Main 2025 registration: Application Fee

Courses JEE Main 2025 registration fees General/OBC/EWS JEE Main form fees SC/ST/PWD/Transgender BE./BTech or BArch or B.Planning For Boys- Rs 900 For Girls- Rs 800 For All- Rs 500 BE./BTech & BArch

or

BE./BTech & BPlanning

or

BE./BTech, BArch And BPlanning

or

BArch And BPlanning For Boys- Rs 2000

For Girls-Rs 1600 For All- Rs 1000

Documents Required