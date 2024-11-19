JEE Main 2025 exam date remains unchanged even in case of clash with other exams: NTA shares FAQs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2025 exam date remains unchanged: NTA shares FAQ

JEE Main 2025 exam date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its official website to address common queries regarding the JEE Main 2025 exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified in its FAQs that the JEE Main 2025 exam date will remain unchanged, even if it clashes with other national or state-level exams.

Presently, The online application for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is active and will close on November 22. The candidates can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. After the completion of the application procedure, if any candidate wishes to modify their submitted online JEE main 2025 application form can do so by visiting the official website. The JEE main 2025 application correction facility will remain available for two days from November 26 to 27.

JEE Main 2025 exam FAQ document provides clarity on important topics such as session-wise exam dates, guidelines for selecting exam cities, handling admit card issues, and more.

JEE Main January 2025: Session 1 FAQs

Q1. How to register for JEE Main January 2025 session 1 exam?

The detailed instructions for JEE Main January 2025 session 1 exam online registration are given in the information bulletin on the NTA website under ''Important information at Glance''.

Q2. How are exam cities chosen?

Candidates preparing to appear in the JEE Main January 2025 session 1 exam, are required to select four cities based on their permanent and current address. Foreign candidates can choose centres nearby or within India. The final exam city allotment is at NTA's discretion.

Q3. What if the JEE Main 2025 exam clashes with any other examination?

According to NTA, the allotted exam date will not change in case of a clash with any other national or state-level exam.

Q4. What will be medium of JEE Main 2025 exam?

JEE Main January 2025 session 1 exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Q5. Is Aadhaar authentication compulsory?

No. It's optional, but the candidates are advised to keep it updated for ID verification at exam centres.

Q6. Is a category certificate required during JEE main 2025 registration?

No. The candidate just needs to provide the certificate number, issue date, and authority details.

Q7. How to avail JEE Main 2025 scribe facility?

The candidates are required to refer to Chapter 4 of the information bulletin and fill out forms as per Appendix IV and VI. Details such as roll number, and centre name are to be completed at the exam centre.

Q8.can I select the exam date and time slot?

No, the exam date and timing of the JEE Main 2025 exam will be assigned randomly by computer.

Q9. Can I apply for JEE Main 2025 session 2 if I miss session 1?

Yes, you can apply when the portal opens for session 2.

Q10. Is it okay to upload a blue signature instead of black?

Yes.

Q11. Is there a negative marking in the JEE Main 2025 exam?

Yes.

Q12. Can application details be corrected later?

A one time correction window is provided for selected fields.