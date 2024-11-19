JEE Main 2025 application correction facility begins from Nov 26: Here's what is allowed to modify, what's not

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 application correction facility begins on Nov 26

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application correction facility for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2025 for admission to undergraduate programmes at NIT, IIITs and other Centrally funded technical institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments on November 26. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application form can do so by visiting the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The facility for making changes in the JEE Main 2025 application form will be available for two days, from November 26, 2024, to November 27, 2024. No further extension will be allowed.

Notably, the candidates will be able to modify certain particulars in the application form. If there is any impact on the JEE Main registration fee due to changes in the application form, then, candidates will have to pay the additional fee charge accordingly (if applicable). However, in any case, the fee will not be refunded. The JEE Main registration 2025 will end on November 22, 2024.

JEE Main 2025: What is allowed to edit?

Actions Fields Candidates shall not be allowed to change Mobile number, email address, address (present/permanent), emergency contact details, photograph of candidate Candidates shall be allowed to change any of the fields Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields Exam city selection, medium of exam Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields Date of birth, gender, category, sub category/pwd, and signature Candidates shall be allowed to add the field Paper

JEE Main 2025: Exam Schedule

JEE Main 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 22, 2025 to January 31, 2025. The candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2025 admit cards 15 days prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of JEE for latest updates.