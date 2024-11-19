Why did JAB reverse the JEE advanced attempt rule? | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE main attempt rule changed

JEE Advanced eligibility criteria: The National Testing Agency has rolled back its previous decision to increase the number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced), reverting from three to two this year. This decision has been taken after considering various competing requirements in the meeting of JAB held on November 15, 2024.

What was said in the notice?

The official notice reads, ''The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion used in previous years pertaining to a number of attempts in JEE (Advanced), in supersession of the criterion mentioned in Press Release dated November 05, 2024. This has been done after considering various competing requirements in the meeting of JAB held on November 15, 2024. This has resulted in restoring the earlier eligibility criteria followed since 2013. All other eligibility criteria remain the same. For further details please refer to the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/.''

How many JEE Advanced attempts are allowed?

According to the recent announcement, the number of JEE advanced attempt limits is twice in two consecutive years. Earlier, it was increased to thrice in three consecutive years. Accordingly, those who appeared for JEE Advanced in 2024 can appear for JEE Advanced 2025 and those who appeared for JEE Advanced 2023, will not be able to appear in the exam in 2025.

What other JEE advanced eligibility criteria will remain unchanged?

Apart from the attempt limit, other JEE advanced eligibility criteria will remain unchanged. Check the details below.