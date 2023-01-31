Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: January 31 Shift 1 Question Paper Analysis | Check here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main January Session Exams. The first shift today has been concluded and here is the question paper analysis. This is the second last day of the JEE Main 2023 January Session. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the JEE main 2023 first session exams will conclude on February 1, 2023. Check here for the section-wise question paper analysis.

Physics: Easy

Mathematics: Moderately Tough

Chemistry: Moderate

As per the response of the candidates who appeared for today's exam, the question paper was balanced in difficulty.

JEE Main 2023: Answer Key

As per the latest trend of the National Testing Agency (NTA), after the successful conclusion of the exams, it releases the provisional answer key for the candidates who appeared in the examination. Candidates must note that these answer keys are provisional in nature and they can raise their objection in a limited time period allotted by the NTA. After careful consideration of the objections raised by the candidates, NTA releases the final answer key.

JEE Main 2023: Result

After releasing the final answer key, NTA announces the results of the candidates who appeared in the exam. As of now, no official dates have been confirmed for the release of the answer key and the result.

