JEE Advanced 2025 today: Checklist of items to carry, dress code and other important instructions for exam day JEE Advanced 2025: Before leaving for the exam, make sure to check required items, prohibited objects, and important last-minute exam day instructions.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today (May 18). The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam centres well ahead of time, as the centres will open at 7:00 am.

Ahead of the examination, candidates are advised to carefully review the important guidelines and make a note of the items permitted inside the exam hall.

Check the list of documents you need to carry on exam day

Make sure to carry the following items on the day of the JEE Advanced 2025 exam:

A clear printout of your JEE Advanced 2025 admit card, downloaded from the official website.

Valid photo identification proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License.

Permitted stationery items: pens, pencils, and erasers.

A transparent water bottle is allowed inside the exam hall.

Items banned inside exam hall

Electronic gadgets like pobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, Earbuds and Headphones.

Any printed, blank or hand written paper, log tables, writing pads, pencil-boxes, pouches

Calculators, electronic pens, W

Wallet, goggles, handbags, camera or similar items

JEE Advanced 2025 dress code

Avoid wearing charms or taweez and opt for simple clothes.

Do not wear jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, nose pins, or any religious items.

Wear sandals or chappals. Shoes or closed footwear are not allowed.

Caps and jackets are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Important instructions to be followed

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their downloaded admit card along with a valid original photo ID (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, or Notarized Certificate with photograph) to the exam. Only those presenting both a valid admit card and photo ID will be permitted to take the examination.

Identity of candidates will be verified at the examination centre by invigilators as well as IIT representatives. If the identity of the candidate is found suspicious, the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Candidates should arrive at the examination centres well ahead of time and complete all required formalities as specified in the admit card. The centres will open from 7 AM.

Candidates who arrive at the examination centre after the start of either Paper 1 or Paper 2 will not be permitted to take the exam under any circumstances. The main entrance will close at 9 AM for Paper 1 and at 2:30 PM for Paper 2.

Candidates must remain in the examination hall for the full duration of each paper and are not permitted to leave before 12 PM for Paper 1 and before 5:30 PM for Paper 2. Attendance in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is mandatory, and only the responses of candidates who complete both papers will be evaluated.

Also Read: IIT Roorkee terminates MoU with Turkiye’s Inonu University after JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia

Also Read: Jamia Millia Islamia suspends MoU with all educational institutions of Turkey after JNU