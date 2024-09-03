JAM 2025 registration begins at joaps.ittd.ac.in - here's how to apply, fee, and more

JAM 2025: The registration procedure for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been started at the JOAPS portal, joaps.iitd.ac.in. All those seeking admission to select postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26 can submit their applications for the JAM 2025 from today onwards, September 3.
JAM 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2025, for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before submitting their application forms. For the reference of the candidates, we have provided basic details of the application procedure below.
Important dates
- Online dates: September 3 to October 11
- Last date to change the exam cities/test papers/category/gender: November 18
- To upload a valid OBC NCL/EWS certificate: November 20
- Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30
- Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal: Early January 2025
- Date of Exam: February 2
- Announcement of results: March 19
- Availability of scorecards for download: March 25
- Portal for admission opens: April 2
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to appear in JAM 2025.
Age Limit - No age bar
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through a computer-based test which will be conducted on February 2. The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in Seven Test Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).
By qualifying for JAM 2025, candidates can apply for admission subject to the condition that all parts of their undergraduate programme shall be completed before the date of admission of the respective Admitting Institute.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of GOAPS, goaps.iitd.ac.in.
- It will redirect you to a login window
- Register yourself by clicking on 'register here' button
- Provide all basic details such as first name, middle name, email address, and other details
- On successful registration, login using the generated credentials
- Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- Female/ SC / ST / PwD* - Rs. 900 (one test paper); Rs. 1,250 for two test papers
- All Others - Rs. 1,800/- (one test paper); Rs. 2,500 (two test papers)