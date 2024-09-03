JAM 2025 registration begins at joaps.ittd.ac.in - here's how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : JOAPS JAM 2025 registration begins at joaps.ittd.ac.in

JAM 2025: The registration procedure for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been started at the JOAPS portal, joaps.iitd.ac.in. All those seeking admission to select postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26 can submit their applications for the JAM 2025 from today onwards, September 3.

JAM 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2025, for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before submitting their application forms. For the reference of the candidates, we have provided basic details of the application procedure below.

Important dates

Online dates: September 3 to October 11

Last date to change the exam cities/test papers/category/gender: November 18

To upload a valid OBC NCL/EWS certificate: November 20

Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30

Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal: Early January 2025

Date of Exam: February 2

Announcement of results: March 19

Availability of scorecards for download: March 25

Portal for admission opens: April 2

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to appear in JAM 2025.

Age Limit - No age bar

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a computer-based test which will be conducted on February 2. The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in Seven Test Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

By qualifying for JAM 2025, candidates can apply for admission subject to the condition that all parts of their undergraduate programme shall be completed before the date of admission of the respective Admitting Institute.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of GOAPS, goaps.iitd.ac.in.

It will redirect you to a login window

Register yourself by clicking on 'register here' button

Provide all basic details such as first name, middle name, email address, and other details

On successful registration, login using the generated credentials

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee