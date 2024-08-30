IIT JAM 2025 registration begins on September 3 - Dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

IIT JAM 2025 registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) will start the registration procedure soon for admission to about 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc and NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through CCMN. As per the calendar, the registration procedure for JAM 2025 will start on September 3. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms through the official website, joaps.iitd.ac.in, or jam.iitk.ac.in.
The application window will remain available till October 11.
IIT JAM 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2025, at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode which will cover seven subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The exam will be held in over 100 cities nationwide. Candidates can register themselves by following the easy steps given below.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website.
- Navigate the registration window
- Register yourself by providing basic details on the login
- On successful registration, proceed with the application procedure
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference
Documents Required
X standard (ssc) marksheet/certificate
Specifications for photograph
Specifications for signature
Category certificate
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
To be eligible to apply for IIT JAM 2025, the candidate should have completed graduation exam or in the final year of their undergraduate studies.
Age Limit - There will be no age bar for applicants to apply. Foreign nationals with an Indian degree can also apply, subject to the policies of the admitting institute.
Important Dates:
- JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) Website Opens: September 03, 2024 (Tuesday)
- Last Date for Closing Registration: October 11, 2024 (Friday)
- Last date to change the Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender: November 18, 2024
- To upload a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20, 2024
- Confirmation of Compensatory Time/Scribe Assistance: December 30, 2024
- Availability of JAM Admit Cards on the Online Application Portal (for Download and Printing): Early January 2025
- Date of Examination: February 02, 2025 (Sunday)
- Announcement of the Results: March 19, 2025 (Wednesday)
- Availability of Scorecards for download: March 25, 2025 (Tuesday)
- Portal for Admission Opens: April 02, 2025 (Wednesday)