IIT JAM 2025 registration begins on September 3 - Dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

IIT JAM 2025 registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) will start the registration procedure soon for admission to about 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc and NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through CCMN. As per the calendar, the registration procedure for JAM 2025 will start on September 3. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms through the official website, joaps.iitd.ac.in, or jam.iitk.ac.in.

The application window will remain available till October 11.

IIT JAM 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2025, at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode which will cover seven subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The exam will be held in over 100 cities nationwide. Candidates can register themselves by following the easy steps given below.

How to apply?

Visit the official website.

Navigate the registration window

Register yourself by providing basic details on the login

On successful registration, proceed with the application procedure

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Documents Required

X standard (ssc) marksheet/certificate

Specifications for photograph

Specifications for signature

Category certificate

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

To be eligible to apply for IIT JAM 2025, the candidate should have completed graduation exam or in the final year of their undergraduate studies.

Age Limit - There will be no age bar for applicants to apply. Foreign nationals with an Indian degree can also apply, subject to the policies of the admitting institute.

Important Dates: