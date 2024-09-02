IIT JAM 2025: Registration begins tomorrow| All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT JAM 2025 Registration begins tomorrow, September 3.

IIT JAM 2025: The online procedure for admission procedure to different postgraduate courses through JAM 2025 will be commenced from tomorrow onwards, September 3. Candidates willing to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters can submit applications through online mode before October 11. The application forms for JAM 2025 can be accessed at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

In order to submit the online applications, the candidates are required to first register on the official web portal of JOAPS. On successful registration to the JOAPS portal, they can proceed with their application forms. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their online application forms.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2025?

Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the 'registration' tab

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Proceed with the application form on successful registration

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application fee

Females, SC, ST, and PwD candidates applying for one test paper are required to pay Rs. 900 and for two papers, they will have to pay Rs. 1,250. For all other categories, the application fee charge is Rs. 1,800 for one paper and Rs. 2,500 for two test papers. The fee applicable for changing the exam cities, test papers, category, or gender is of Rs. 300/-.

Documents required to upload

X standard (SSC) Marksheet/Certificate is required.

Good qualify recent photograph. The photograph must match with your appearance on the day of the examination.

Signature

Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer ( OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Section ( EWS ), Scheduled Caste ( SC ),

Scheduled Tribe ( ST ), Persons with benchmark Disability ( PwD ) and OBC-NCL and EWS certificate is required

What does JAM offer?

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is more than just an exam; it serves as a gateway to top institutes providing high-quality postgraduate education. These opportunities are available to all eligible students, regardless of nationality, with English being the medium of instruction. With a JAM score, one can pursue various advanced degrees such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree.