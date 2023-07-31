ICMAI CMA December 2023: Registration last date extended for CMA foundation, intermediate, final exam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICMAI CMA December 2023 Registration for foundation, intermediate, final courses extended.

ICMAI CMA December 2023, CMA 2023 registration date, CMA 2023 registration fee: The registration dates for ICMAI Certified Management Accountant (CMA) foundation, and intermediate and final courses for December 2023 session have been extended by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). The candidates who have yet not submitted their applications now have the opportunity to submit their applications before August 10 at icmai.in. Earlier, the last date of registration was July 31. The last date for revalidation of coaching clearance for intermediate and final courses for December 2023 is scheduled for 15 September.

ICMAI CMA December 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

To apply for ICMAI CMA December 2023 course, a candidate should be class 10th or class 12th passed from a recognized Board or passed senior secondary exam under 10+2 scheme of a recognized Board or an exam recognized by the Central Government as equivalent or has passed National Diploma in Commerce Exam or diploma in Rural Service Exam. For Intermediate Course: Class 12th passed and Foundation Course of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India/ Graduation in any discipline or Passed Foundation of ICSI/Intermediate of ICAI.

ICMAI CMA December 2023: When and Where to apply?

Candidates who are willing to appear in the December Term Exam should apply before August 10. All students shall submit their Postal Application form, duly filled in together with relevant documents and remittances to their respective Regional Councils/Chapters only. Candiddates can refer to the official website for the address of the regional councils.

What are the documents required at the time of ICMAI CMA December 2023 online registration?

If a candidate is applying online on ICMAI CMA December 2023, he would require to upload the following documents at the time of submitting applications.

Attested Copy of Matriculation Certificate

Attested copy of 10+2 Certificate or Marks Statement

Three Passport size photographs (One pasted on application form, one pasted on identity card and one to be attached with application)

