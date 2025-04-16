Is ICAI CA May 2025 admit card released? - latest updates here ICAI CA May 2025 admit card has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and CA Final examinations scheduled for May 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA May 2025 exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page, eservices.icai.org. The links to download CA Foundation admit card, CA Intermediate admit card and CA Final admit card are available at the official website.

In order to download ICAI CA May 2025 admit card, candidates are required to use their User ID and Password. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download ICAI CA May 2025 admit card by following the simple steps given below. Notably, the links to download the CA admit card for inter and final exams are not visible to some yet; however, one can expect the link to get activated anytime soon.

ICAI CA May 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, eservices.icai.org.

Click on the 'Admit Card" link for CA Inter or Final May 2025 exams.

Log in using your User ID and Password.

Verify the details mentioned on the call letter.

Download and save ICAI CA May 2025 admit card for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to keep a copy of their admit cards for future reference, as no hard copy will be sent via post. Candidates can download the document online and carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Without these, candidates may not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates have been instructed to cross-verify the details mentioned on their admit cards. In case of any mistakes or discrepancies, they should immediately contact the ICAI helpline or visit the nearest regional office for help. For more details, visit the official website for latest updates.

Direct link to download ICAI CA May 2025 admit card