HPCET admit card 2023 released at himtu.ac.in, exam on May 14, check exam scheme, exam pattern, and more

HPCET admit card 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPCET) has released the admit card for Common Entrance Test (HPCET) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website of HPCET - himtu.ac.in.

Common Entrance Test (HPCET) is scheduled to be held on May 14 across various exam centers. Candidates can access the HPCET admit card download link by scrolling down. Candidates have been advised to download Common Entrance Test (HPCET) and save it for future reference.

Himachal Common Entrance Test (HPCET) Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of himtu.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'HPCET 2023 admit card'

Enter your credientials and click on the submit button

HPCET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download HPCET admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Himachal Common Entrance Test (HPCET): Exam TimeTable

Academic Programme Exam Date B.Tech/B.Pharmacy May 14 (Morning Session) MCA May 14 (Morning Session) MBA/MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) May 14 (Morning Session)

HPCET 2023 exam pattern

HPCET will be conducted offline. The language of the question papers will be English. The paper will be divided in three parts - Paper 1 - Physics, Paper 2 - Chemistry, Paper 3 - Mathematics/Biology.

HPCET 2023 marking scheme

Subjects No. of question Marks Physics 50 100 Chemistry 50 100 Mathematics/Biology 50 100 Total 150 300

